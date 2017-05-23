Rig tour: Twin Atlantic

Electro-Harmonix Small Clone

Sam: “I’ve known about these for years, but I was never indulgent enough to fi t one on my board until now! Because I’m singing as well as thinking about crowd control, pedals are a bit of an afterthought.

“I was listening to a lot of In Utero while we were making our new album and I wanted to recreate that swirling, sickly feedback. Whenever that comes on, it’s to add swampiness - on tracks like You Are The Devil, Overthinking and Valhalla. It’s one of the pedals that can’t be replicated, and when you mix it with fuzz you get instant Nirvana.”

Scotch Bonnet Fuzz

“I am the only owner of this fuzz pedal, as it was made by one of my guitar techs called Phil Wilson on the fly - you can’t buy it.

“It’s basically a Big Muff , but you can really mess around more with the high mids. We’ve used it so much for recording, I’m almost scared to touch the switches because it’s quite temperamental. It just goes on and off, that’s it!”

T-Rex Octavius

“Like the Small Clone, I used this on nearly every rhythm guitar track on the new album. It was my way of dropping it down to single notes instead of chords, so I can fatten things out more with the same weight and presence.

“There’s a lot of that style on there, while before it was all about power chords! I used the high octave on the chorus of Heart And Soul, with long reverbs coming from the Kemper. The tracking is so good it literally sounds like someone else is there playing a baritone, rather than being too digital.”