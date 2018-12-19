Rig tour: Soulfly

DigiTech Drop

Marc: “This pedal is actually very important for Soulfly. We use a lot of different tunings. We use A, B, D and standard E. There have been different versions of this that other companies have made but they never work. They always glitched. This pedal is incredible.

“I’ve even recorded with it on the new Soulfly record where, instead of changing guitars, we dropped the tuning with that pedal. It sounded authentic. It sounded like a guitar in tune. They finally got it. After 15 years of experimenting, DigiTech got it right.”

Dunlop Cry Baby

“I don’t really rely on a lot of effects. I like to make weird sounds with my guitar doing weird things. As far as effects, as you can see I’ve got a Cry Baby wah in front of me. It’s just a stock, regular one. It’s my favourite.”

(Image credit: James Sharrock)

Rocktron Hush The Pedal

“This [noise reducer] is another pedal I use a lot with Soulfly. Right now we are using a Rocktron Hush. We don’t normally need to but we use it once in a while when we are going on a noisy stage; it depends, I guess with all the lights, we must be getting noise, so we cranked it up a bit.”

Boss DD-3 Digital Delay

“For my solos I like weird, non-rhythm things, my tech just turns it on and off at the right spot. I like to concentrate on my technique and what I am doing with my hands more than effects or gear. All the gear I use, you could go anywhere in the world and you can find a Cry Baby wah and Boss effects pedals.”