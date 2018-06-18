Rig tour: Deep Purple's Steve Morse

“This is my number one – with serial number one; Sterling [Ball] gave me serial number 2 at the NAMM show last year.

"I’ll be using this for three or four of the songs tonight. It’s got a new neck with stainless steel frets this time. The other neck had 10 refrets and was just worn down too much, because each time they had to shave it when they pulled the frets off and level it. It was just too low.

“The idea was based on my Telecaster with four pickups. It’s a better version of that; more in tune, better harmonics and, more importantly, it can be the closest thing to mass produced. They’re handmade but they’re made in a factory so I can get one off an assembly line and play it in five minutes.

“When I was a kid I learned that electric guitars are pieces of wood screwed together... the pickups were kind of the magical part. I had to understand electricity to know more about them, but once you do there are lots of things you can customise. Let’s dive in and see what we can do to make it sound different.

"I wanted a clean sound, something I could fingerpick, something that sounded a little country and southern rock, classic humbucking and maybe some classic single-coil. I wanted all these sounds available to me and there was no guitar back then that would do it.

“A big part of these guitars that makes the sound is the spacing between the pickups. The neck pickup has to be where it is. That’s why my guitars don’t have 24 frets, if I did the neck pickup would be inside a bit and it would sound so much more typical and have that generic high-end neck pickup sound.

"I like the warmth that it has here and when the two pickups are blended together there’s no phase distortion. They sound very clear it’s just the perfect spacing, in my opinion.

“I also keep the single-coils away from the strings and one of the reasons is if I’m playing through a tube amp with distortion, I can go to the single-coil pickup, turn the guitar down to about two and now I have a fraction of the gain but it’s very clear because the single coils have more harmonics.”