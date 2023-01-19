Techno pioneer Richie Hawtin launches PhD scholarship in electronic music

Richie Hawtin, aka techno producer and DJ Plastikman, has set up a scholarship in electronic music for the University of Huddersfield.

Applications for the scholarship, The Richie Hawtin PhD Scholarship in Electronic Music, Cultures and Production, are now open, and will be until 10th February. The PhD will start in September 2023 and run full-time for three years.

The successful applicant will be selected by the university in partnership with Richie Hawtin, who will also offer tutorial support as part of the scholarship. The recipient of the scholarship will receive a full wavier of tuition fees, automatic consideration for appropriate research projects and opportunities for creative production work, collaborative projects, and publication.

They'll also be able to take advantage of the University's facilities, accessing more than 20 different recording and production studios, equipped with "top-of-the-line hardware, software and plugins and an impressive collection of industry-leading microphones and recording equipment". The University of Huddersfield's music department is ranked 5th in the UK for music research and 25th worldwide.

“I’m honoured to continue my relationship with the University of Huddersfield and participate in their PhD Scholarship program," Hawtin says in a statement. ”My hope is to offer my experience and insight into the many areas of techno culture which I’ve been involved in over the past thirty years. To assist in a student's exploration of the past and inner workings of our industry and help them offer new critical analysis from a contemporary perspective.”

The University has strong ties with Hawtin, beginning when the British-Canadian artist was the subject of a PhD a decade ago. Since receiving an honorary doctorate, he has frequently worked with students in masterclasses and one-to-one sessions in which he has offered guidance on their music.

Earlier this week, Hawtin announced a US tour that will take in eight dates across North America.

