Richard Thompson: "I think you can dream a song – you can hear the whole thing in your head"

You use a soundhole pickup, don’t you?

“Yeah, I use a Sunrise soundhole pickup and a small condenser mic inside the guitar. Then that’s blended through a Gas Cooker, which is a two-channel tube pre-amp made by Ridge Farm Studios and it’s just an extraordinary box. There’s nothing like it for warming up the electronics of guitar pickups.

"The magnetic pickup you can crank up forever – that has a lot of volume – and the mic gives some air around it.”

What’s your preference for electric guitars at present?

“Strats and Teles that are assembled for me by my guitar tech Bobby Eichorn. He kind of throws these together and puts in the combination of pickups that I like. I don’t know what they are; I think in some positions he uses Rio Grandes.

"He throws in different things and I don’t know what they are, I just say, ‘This sounds great!’ Bobby made me a three-pickup Tele and he’s just finished a three-pickup Tele 12-string, which is great.”

What about amplification?

“In the UK I keep a ’65 Fender Deluxe, which is sounding really good. I just used it at Cropredy and it sounded wonderful. I forget what speakers are in there right now – I think they’re Celestion Vintage 30s in there.

"In the States I use my favourite go-to stage amp, a Divided By 13, which has two different Celestion speakers in it – a Gold and a Green, I think. If I’m renting I’ll just rent a couple of Fender Deluxes – or perhaps three – and one of those usually works [laughs].”

Where does a new song begin with you?

You either have the lyrics that are looking for a tune or tunes that are looking for lyrics, and sometimes you get an idea of the whole thing at once

“You either have the lyrics that are looking for a tune or tunes that are looking for lyrics, and sometimes you get an idea of the whole thing at once. So you might get a line and the melody that goes with the line and you can expand from there in both directions. Otherwise you might write down a lyric and add the melody later, which gives a different flavour.

"Sometimes, you find to fit the lyrics in, you don’t want to change anything, so you might be dealing with half bars of music, which gives you a different approach to song writing. Sometimes I’ll just write down anything for a lyric; just write rubbish or incredibly clichéd lines and figure out something more interesting later.

"I think you can dream a song as well. You can hear the whole thing in your head and then you have to get back to that point; I can’t quite reach it but it’s there and I get the general idea but now I just have to write it down and that can take months to get to the actual nitty gritty.”

Do you actually write melodies out?

“I do, yes. I write tunes out in notation just so I don’t lose them. Sometimes I’ll go back through my notebook and they’ll be a melody from a year or two ago and I’ll think, ‘What the hell was I thinking?’ So what I’ve started to do much more is to use my phone as a kind of a shorthand storage device for tunes and I find that much better.

"I can hum something in or I can sing a lyric in and it’s got so many more components of what I want as a finished result. I can hear the feel that I’m intending. It’s much easier to go back to those little reference cues and figure out what I was thinking at the time. Because what you think at the time is so important and it’s getting back to that point again and not losing that.”

You use hybrid picking on acoustic guitar, don’t you?

“I use pick and fingers. Sometimes I use a thumb pick and fingers on acoustic for some songs because, after 57 years of playing the guitar, fingers one and two are still stronger than fingers two and three. So some things I can do on one and two I still can’t do on two and three. But there you go.”

Do you do the same on electric guitar?

I’d be sitting watching TV and be too lazy to put the pick down to go to fingerstyle or something so hybrid picking just became a thing

“Yes, I probably started hybrid picking on the electric, really. I never thought, ‘This is a great technique, I’ll use this…’ I think it was just laziness, you know? I’d be sitting watching TV and be too lazy to put the pick down to go to fingerstyle or something so it just became a thing.

"Then I discovered there’s things you can do with hybrid that you can’t do with any other technique. You can pick up and down on the lower strings and add things straight or syncopated with fingers – a whole new world that suits the style that I play because I play a fairly aggressive style of acoustic guitar.”

What tunings do you use?

“I try to limit myself with tunings so I’m not retuning every song. I use a lot of Drop D – I’m most always in Drop D, I’m hardly ever in straight tuning. There’s a lot of DADGAD and a lot of G modal, which is CGDGBE. I’ve other tunings but predominantly those are the three that I use. It just makes things easier. Makes it more streamlined.”

Do you use tunings on electric?

“I only use Drop D on electric. It’s just too messy to have arrays of electric guitars all in different tunings, I’m not sure it’s practical. I mean, the thing about open tunings on acoustic is that you’re trying to get more size from the instrument. You’re trying to get more notes ringing over and just generally a larger accompaniment sound.

"On electric it’s really not necessary. You have volume and you have accompanists; you’ve got bass, drums and maybe another guitar going so you don’t need all that.”

Richard Thompson's Acoustic Classics II and Acoustic Rarities are out now.