Richard Thompson on new album Still, songwriting and guitar heroes

It's early on a Thursday morning, the day after Britain got busy melting during the 'hottest day of the year' (so far). There are two crows having a dust-up outside MusicRadar's open window, and a third ambulance in 10 minutes is blasting down the road, siren wailing. “It's noisy where you are,” chuckles the softly spoken man on the other end of our telephone line. “Sounds like they're coming to get you.”

While most people are on their way to work, we're chatting with one of Britain's greatest folk-rock exports, and original Fairport Convention guitarist/vocalist, Richard Thompson OBE. We agree it's too early for interviews, but the critically acclaimed, London-born singer is making it easy on us, if not himself.

“I'm normally an early bird, but I just came back from America, so I'm incredibly jet-lagged. It's a struggle to keep my eyes open right now.”

MusicRadar was brought up proper, so we offer to call back. Sadly, there's no chance - Richard has back to back interviews, and it seems as though the world and his wife want to know about his brilliant new album, Still. In fact, there's already talk that he's written the folk-rock album of 2015.

“You could all be wrong,” he laughs it off, so we read out a few quotes from the glowing reviews of Still that are springing up in print and online, and gush about album opener She Never Could Resist A Winding Road, the groove-laden All Buttoned Up and the free-spirited Beatnik Walking.

“Well, I really like the fact that people get it on some level,” he settles in to the idea. “You make a record and do the best you can. You have hopes that you've done something good, but you never really know until you play it to other people. So I'm delighted if people are getting it in that way. I'm not making music for myself, I'm making music to share with people.”

And if you're wondering whether Richard, an award-wining, honours-laden artist with 16 solo albums (excluding the six albums recorded with ex-wife Linda) under his belt, was working to some grand vision for Still, he wasn't. “It's 12 songs that I had that I felt belonged to each other; they had a commonality and I felt that, together, they'd make an interesting album.”

Here, Richard takes us deeper into his “interesting” new album, talking about the guitar masters he's paid tribute to, and how past demons give him that extra edge.