Revolutionise your Whammy or H9 with EvenMidi’s ingenious Pitchy MIDI controller

French effects hackers EvenMidi has announced the Pitchy MIDI controller, which is designed to offer comprehensive control of the DigiTech Whammy and Eventide H9/PitchFactor.

Using MIDI, the Pitchy can recall all Whammy presets, provide external expression control and recreate the DigiTech Ricochet’s momentary effect using its footswitch.

Most enticingly, it also provides a sequencer with tap tempo and up to 24 presets, using 1/8th, triplet and 1/16th notes.

Kudos to the EvenMidi gang for the demo video, too, where they use the pedal to perform a host of classic Whammy moments from Muse, Joe Satriani and Rage Against The Machine.

The Pitchy is available now for $142/€119. For more info, head over to EvenMidi.