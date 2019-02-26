Review round-up: offbeat modulation pedals

Need some new ideas? Got some cash to burn? Whatever the reason, we’ve got just the thing.

This rogue’s gallery of modulation pedals will do it all, from boutique modulation to analogue synthesis.

With the Dimension C, we’re seeing the return of perhaps the best stompbox chorus ever. Not only that, but in this Waza reissue, a switch to change it over to a SDD-320 mode, emulating the rack effect the original was based on. The SDD-320 fetches astronomical prices on the used market, so its inclusion is a win-win.

Meanwhile, with the Coral, we’ve got a wallet-friendly, pocket-sized do-it-all box to spark new song ideas while you’re noodling. So whether you’re curious about phaser, flanger or ring modulator, step on up!