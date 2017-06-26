Review round-up: multi-channel lunchbox amp heads

Lunchbox amps are the most popular amp format, and have been ever since Orange unleashed its original Tiny Terror back in 2007.

Today, practically every volume builder has a small low-powered metal-cased head in their line-up, as well as a few boutique specialists for whom budget prices are less relevant. Despite the saturated market, these amps still sell like the proverbial hot cake, so what’s the attraction?

The steel case idea isn’t new - many general-purpose amps from the 1950s were made like this. Low power and the improved flexibility that comes with it is one recurring theme, as is the EL84 valve - one of the most musical power valves ever made. Some lunchboxes have one straightforward channel, while others try and cram in as many features as possible.

Often the best buys sit somewhere between the two extremes. If you’re in the market for a new amp, this is one sector where you are spoiled for choice, so here’s our pick of the best mid-priced lunchboxes boasting two or more channels.