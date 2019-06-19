Review round-up: ES-335-style electric guitars

In 1958, Gibson debuted the ES-335, a semi-hollow electric guitar that soon became known as the Dot for its minimalist pearloid inlay.

It was the first thinline archtop to hit the mass market, a jazz box on a diet, and players couldn’t get enough. Chuck Berry, BB King, Clapton... The list is long and distinguished. So it’s little wonder that other manufacturers would take the ball and run with it.

These four semi-hollow electrics are no doubt inspired by, or at least share some of the character of the ES-335. Just don’t expect an out-and-out Dot clone. Of course, the Epiphone Dot Deluxe has the pedigree, the Mickey Mouse ears, orange Gibson sticker in the f-hole, and can use the name. And, okay, the meticulously appointed Vintage VSA500 is maybe just close enough for comfort.

But still: Gretsch is doing something different with the G2622 Streamliner, riffing on its own storied history and taking it forward with an affordable yet authentic instrument; and in Ibanez’s stately Artcore AS83 Expressionist you’ve got a semi-hollow electric that wishes we were still in the 1950s with its effortless jazz cool. After playing these four, you might just think you are already.