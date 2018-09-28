Review round-up: active-pickup electric guitars

Once upon a time you’d have only found active pickups on basses, but inevitably the guitarists got in on the act.

Those players who like their hair long, their T-shirts black and their tone capable of sawing through concrete were especially alive to the active pickup’s potential. An onboard preamp, powered by a nine-volt battery typically housed in the instrument’s rear, allows the active pickup to maximise gain with minimal hum.

But wait a minute: the war on hum is something all players can get behind, right? Not to mention that hum-killing isn’t the only benefit. Active pickups have excellent frequency response, losing little of the high end that’s often sacrificed in high-output passive pickups.

This round-up shows how active humbuckers can be deployed in a variety of contexts. The Squier Jazzmaster sees them housed in an old-school offset body to create an off-kilter metal guitar; similarly, the Fret-King Esprit, albeit with a more vintage-voicing and creative electronics to increase its range, throws a lesser-spotted shape into focus.

The Schecter Sun Valley Shredder offers hot-for-teacher 80s lead tone, while Mick Thomson’s signature Pro Series Jackson offers the nuclear option... Should you have any concrete that needs sawing.