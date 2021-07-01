Remute’s new Living Electronics album is available exclusively as a Nintendo Game Boy cartridge

Having previously released albums for the SNES, Sega Genesis and PC Engine, retro-fetishist Remute is now putting out an LP that runs exclusively on the Nintendo Game Boy.

Living Electronics is his second album of 2021, and contains “15 songs of bleepy bliss”. The record is supplied on a Game Boy cartridge, and the sound is generated in realtime using the LSDJ engine.

The project was created in collaboration with Game Boy dev nitro2K01 and demoscene pixel-art wizard Alien, and the cartridge is supplied region-free. It should run on any model of the handheld - classic Game Boy, Game Boy Pocket, Game Boy Light, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance (SP) and even Super Game Boy - though there’s no guarantee that it’ll work in clones.