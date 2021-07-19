The Red Panda Raster 2 digital delay boasts some serious upgrades

SUMMER NAMM: The Red Panda Raster 2 digital delay pedal offers great scope for the experimentalists and time-bending players out there, with a host of added features six years on from its first iteration.

Like the Eventide MicroPitch delay, it also offers micro pitch shifting as well as phase-shifted repeats, infinite descents, reverse delays, arpeggios, 'chaotic' self-oscillation and now the Raster 2 offers longer delay times, modulation options, added presets, MIDI and stereo via TRS.

The new modulation mode offers an impressive selection of seven waveforms. These can then be assigned to delay time, pitch shift, or the effect level.

"There are two random waveforms for glitchy sliced delays or random pitch shift, wow and flutter, and broken tape deck effects," details Red Panda. "Envelope and inverse envelope enable dynamic flanging and pitch bent delays. Stereo controls adjust the modulation amount and phase between channels, for subtle shifts or swirling psychedelic washes."

Red Panda's full list of features for the Raster 2 are as follows:

1600 ms stereo delay time in three ranges

3200 ms forward delay available via editor

Micro pitch shifting and detuning

Tuned pitch shifting, +/- 12 semitones

Phase and frequency shifting

Repeats shifted once or continuously

Reverse delay

Seven modulation waveforms, envelope, and reverse envelope

Most parameters have left/right controls for stereo delay

Parallel, series, or ping pong structure

Tone control

Stereo input/output (TRS)

Soft touch bypass switch with selectable momentary, latching, or mute output

Shift footswitch momentary, latching, or assignable to tap tempo

Assignable expression pedal, remote switch, remote tap, or MIDI port

Full MIDI implementation with additional parameters (USB or TRS)

MIDI clock synchronisation

Presets (four on front, 127 via MIDI)

Web-based editor for editing presets and accessing hidden parameters

The Red Panda Raster 2 will be $299 and shipping in late summer / early autumn. For more info visit Red Panda.