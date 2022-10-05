Rammstein guitarist Richard Kruspe takes his ESP guitar onto the streets of Mexico City for a singalong of Du Hast with fans

Rammstein just keep getting bigger – and so does their live show. But the German band's enigmatic guitarist Richard Kruspe clearly isn't averse to taking things back to the streets when he unexpectedly came out with his ESP to play the band's breakthrough hit Du Hast for fans in Mexico City.

Rammstein played three nights at Foro Sol in the city on October1, 2 and 4 but fans got an unexpected fourth performance from the founder member as he went solo in stage attire, playing along to the studio track of Du Hast.

OMG 😱Richard Kruspe de Rammstein sorprendió a todos hoy tocando “Du Hast” en el zócalo de la #CDMX 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZQ2tuKVZNmOctober 3, 2022 See more

We're hoping Kruspe has thrown the gauntlet down for others now – how about James Hetfield playing Damage Inc on the streets of Cardiff?

In other Rammstein news, the Berlin band scored a win against ticket reselling by successfully putting a restraining order out against Viagogo, one of the world's biggest platforms for the resale of tickets.

Viagogo are legally banned from reselling tickets to Rammstein's 2023 European stadium tour following the injunction by the district court of Hamburg. This follows an order in 2019 made against the company by Rammstein.

“Buyers often do not realise that they are not buying their tickets from the organiser but on the secondary ticket market,” says the band's attorney Sebastian Ott. “The legislature has recognised this deficiency and acted. We are pleased that the district court of Hamburg shares our opinion and consistently prohibits violations of the new law.”