Radial unveils North-Star overdrive and power booster pedal

Another week, another Radial Engineering launch: following the Texas-Pro and Hot-British V9 is the Canadian company's latest hyphenated effort, the North-Star overdrive and power booster.

Designed “with today's rock-oriented country guitarist in mind”, the overdrive promises versatility with great clarity for dynamic playing.

A separate boost circuit provides up to 24dB of clean gain, while it can also be used to engage a separate effects loop for quick transitions from rhythm to lead sounds.

True bypass switching and 9V power supply operation come as standard.

The North-Star is available now for $169.99 - head over to Radial Engineering for more info.