Radial launches Texas-Pro overdrive and clean booster pedal

Tonebone guitar effect can add up to 22dB of clean gain

Not content with running the gamut of switching solutions, Canada's Radial Engineering looks set to do the same with drive pedals, judging from its latest release, the Texas-Pro.

The Texas-Pro offers an overdrive section plus a boost circuit capable of delivering up to 22dB of extra gain, while a built-in effects loop allows players to engage a series of pedals with the boost circuit.

Controls for drive, level and tone plus a three-position range switch promise overdrive tones from warm vintage sounds to modern rock and aggressive saturation.

Round that off with Radial's Class-A buffer circuit, and the Texas-Pro is a comprehensive prospect indeed. It's available now for $169.99 - see Radial Engineering for more info.

