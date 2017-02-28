Radial cooks up Hot-British V9 distortion pedal

Radial Engineering has announced the latest version of its Hot-British Plexi-voiced distortion pedal, the Hot-British V9.

The new incarnation shrinks the stompbox’s enclosure and offers 9V power supply compatibility (as opposed to previous versions’ unusual 15V), while doing away with the originals' 12AX7 tube.

Three tone-shaping stages offer a wide range of gain, while contour, low and high knobs, plus three-position mid boost and top-end switches, tweak the drive.

A Class A buffering circuit is also onboard to drive longer cable runs and retain the natural tone of the source guitar signal.

Radial’s Hot-British V9 is available now for $169.99. See Radial Engineering for more info.