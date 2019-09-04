Quilter Labs squeezes a 45-watt bass amp into a pedal-sized unit with the InterBass

The InterBass from Quilter Labs is a super-portable 45-watt bass amp/preamp head that can be converted to a headphones amplifier at the flick of a switch, or can be sent direct to the PA for use on silent stages.

Quilter are marketing the InterBass as a "do it all" bass interface that is loud enough for small gigs and practice, with a balanced output option for going direct to PA and recording consoles.

The pedal-sized unit uses the same dynamic processing of Quilter Labs' Bass Block preamp and has a 3-band EQ, active effects loop, switchable cab sim, and switch for selecting between a balanced line out and headphones for quiet late-night practice sessions.

Switch between active and passive modes to best match your bass, while the FR/VINT switch selects a more contemporary "full-range bass response" or a mellower “old school” tone.

Weighing just 0.3kg, the InterBass looks like a solid option for throwing in the bag and heading to the show or practice space.

The InterBass ships with a 24V AC power supply and cord and retails for $249 (£205, €226 approx).

See Quilter Labs for more information.