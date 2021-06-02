Queen’s Roger Taylor announces new solo album, Outsider

Queen’s Roger Taylor has announced a new solo album, as well as a supporting 14-date UK tour for October 2021. Outsider - Taylor’s sixth solo album - is set for release on 1 October, and is set around a theme of isolation having been written and recorded since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and is dedicated “to all the outsiders, those who feel left on the sidelines”.

Taylor says: “I’ve had a bit of a creative spurt and suddenly found myself with an album, which was lovely. It was a surprise! I just found myself in the studio and they came out one after the other. It was a pleasure really.”

As mentioned, Taylor will be supporting the release with a UK tour, accompanied by Queen + Adam Lambert’s Spike Edney, guitarist Jason Falloon, drummer Tyler Warren, bassist Charlie Jones and keyboard player Angie Pollock as his band.

Roger Taylor 2021 UK tour

Oct 02: O2 Academy, Newcastle

Oct 03: Academy, Manchester

Oct 05: Barbican, York

Oct 06: St. David's Hall, Cardiff

Oct 08: 02 Academy, Liverpool

Oct 09: University East Anglia (UEA), Norwich

Oct 11: Forum, Bath

Oct 12: O2 Academy, Bournemouth

Oct 14: Pavilions, Plymouth

Oct 15: Rock City, Nottingham

Oct 17: De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

Oct 19: G Live, Guildford

Oct 20: HMV Empire, Coventry

Oct 22: London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

You can pre-order Outsider on vinyl, CD or cassette now via Roger Taylor’s website, and fans who place pre-orders before 16:00 BST on 7 June will receive early access to pre-sale tickets for the Outsider tour. Tickets for the Outsider tour go on general sale 8 June.