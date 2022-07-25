Q Drum Co. stops taking new orders amid founder Jeremy Berman’s cancer diagnosis

Q Drum Co. has announced that it will cease taking new orders for an undetermined period due to founder Jeremy Berman having been diagnosed with cancer.

In a post to the drum company’s social media accounts, the drum brand’s purchasing manager Roger K explained that a GoFundMe campaign had been started for Jeremy, who was recently diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer.

The post revealed that it has now spread to his bones and lymph nodes, and that Berman is about to undergo chemo and immunotherapy.

Roger goes on to confirm that Q Drum Co. will not be taking any new orders for the time being, while also pledging to fulfil any current orders that have already been placed, inviting anyone who has any concerns over their order to contact him directly.

Jeremy Berman began his career as a drum builder at the celebrated OCDP custom drum company (Travis Barker, Adrian Young, John Otto, and more) in 1998, before becoming the brand’s head builder. He remained at OCDP until it was acquired by US retail giant, Guitar Center and the brand shifted focus to mass-produced, imported drums.

(Image credit: Future)

Berman - who has also had a successful career as a drum tech - debuted Q Drum Co. at the 2013 NAMM Show. Q has gone on to count NIN drummer (and Q co-owner), Ilan Rubin, Muse’s Dom Howard, pop session drummer, Adam Marcello and many others amongst its artist roster, while also becoming one of the most desirable custom drum brands on the market.

As mentioned, a GoFundMe page has been created with the goal of paying for Jeremy’s treatment, accommodation and living expenses while he undergoes treatment in La Jolla, California. To find out more, or make a donation, click here.