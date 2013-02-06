Ilan Rubin joins forces with Q Drum Co.

Amongst the major players at the NAMM show we always hear of new buzz drum brands, hidden gems nestled in the bustling halls of the Anaheim Convention Centre. This year a little birdie told us to head over and check out Q Drum Co., a new LA-based drum company building stunning custom drums focused on delivering the sound in a client's head, coupled with timeless custom aesthetics (just check out their hand riveted copper shells!). The drums are handcrafted by former OCDP guy Jeremy Berman and the company is part-owned by US drum superstar Ilan Rubin (NIN, Paramore, Angels & Airwaves). We caught up with Ilan to find out more about this exciting new venture and to see where his playing will take him in 2013.

How did you come to know the guys at Q Drum Co.?

"I've known Jeremy Berman, the main man at Q Drum Co., for a VERY long time. He had built most of my OCDP kits since I was 12 and also tech'ed for me in Nine Inch Nails."

What made you want to get involved with the company?

"OCDP had slowly evolved into something which was pretty different than the company I had joined 12 years ago and I just felt it was time for something fresh. When Jeremy told me he was setting up his own shop, I was of course interested and more importantly super impressed by his innovative building techniques."