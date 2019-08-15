Puremagnetik’s Zerone plugin looks deep inside your sounds and breaks them apart

One look at Zerone, the new plugin from Puremagnetik, should let you know that it’s not a ‘workhorse’ effect. Its parameters appear to be being blasted from the eyes of some mythical goddess, and it’s described as nothing less than an audio particle splitter.

This translates to two granular processors that can “time compress/expand and iterate over time segments”.

This means that, on one end of the scale, you can create repeat, timestretch and stutter-like effects, while on the other, you can use Zerone as a space creator, generating “evolving, cascading ambiences”.

Either way, this is definitely one for the sound designers, though you do get a selection of presets, too. A dual effects engine is included as well.

Zerone is available exclusively to those on Puremagnetik’s Spark subscription platform, which gets you a new plugin every month. This costs $9 a month or $60 per year.