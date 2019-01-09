Puremagnetik’s Splitch plugin specialises in distortion and pitch mangling

Splitch is a new plugin from Puremagnetik that does its work in the spectral domain. As well as being a pitch shifter, it can also be used to “shimmer and reflect, freeze and distort, delay and scatter”.

Pitch shifting can be down to a range of an octave in either direction, and you can route the incoming audio signal through a waveshaper, a delay line, and spectral freeze and random functions. The results can include pitch-shifted delays, frozen distortion drones, octave layering and chaotic randomised repitching.

Splitch is available in VST/AU formats to anyone who signs up to Puremagnetik’s Spark scheme. This currently costs $8 a month, and you can cancel at any time and keep whatever you have.