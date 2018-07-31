Puncher is a multi-FX plugin that promises to add “intense power” to your tracks

Puncher is a new three-pronged plugin from WA Production. As its name suggests, it’s designed to add power to your music, and comprises a transient shaper, multiband compressor and parallel compressor.

These tools can be combined, and you have control over each element of the processing. The Transients section enables you to shape the transients and sustain of your tracks; the Multiband section gives you four-band compression; and the Parallel section offers parallel compression that can be used to smooth out the dynamics of your track.

If you want a super-quick solution, you can simply call up a preset that’s suitable for the kind of material you’re working on. You get instrument, drum, synth and vocal patches.

Find out more and download a demo on the WA Production website. Puncher is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats, and is currently being offered at the discounted price of $13.80 (regular price is $69).