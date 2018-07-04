PRS unveils limited-edition Whale Blue satin quilt finish for SE Mark Holcomb guitar

PRS’s SE signature model for Periphery guitarist Mark Holcomb is set to get a limited-edition Whale Blue makeover for 2018.

Boasting a hand-rubbed finish, the model is inspired by Holcomb’s original USA Ltd Ed Custom 24, which was released back in 2015.

Elsewhere, the specs are as normal, with a 25.5” scale ebony fingerboard, Holcomb’s signature and coil-splittable Seymour Duncan humbuckers.

The new version is limited just to Europe, and is available on a first come first served basis. The price tag clocks in at the same as the regular Holcomb model, too, which is around £899.

Head over to PRS Guitars Europe for more info.