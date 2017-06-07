PRS unveils latest John Mayer collaboration, the Private Stock Super Eagle II

Guitar lothario John Mayer has been busy beavering away with PRS on the latest version of his uber-high-end Super Eagle, and now, the Super Eagle II has arrived.

Mayer's main instrument for his forthcoming The Dead & Company tour, the Super Eagle II updates his wood choices to a one-piece Private Stock curly maple back, African blackwood fingerboard and headstock veneer, paua birds and a green ripple abalone 12th-fret violin bird and Private Stock eagle.

The guitar also adds a new colour into the mix: Hemp Green. Cool, man.

Elsewhere, it's packing the same custom specs as the original: a 25.375” scale length, specially wound 58/15 JM and Narrowfield JM pickups (with three coil-tap mini-switches), and a JCF Audio preamp with treble boost.

Just 120 of these guitars will be made, so if you've got a bulging bank balance, get your orders in now - PRS Guitars has more details.

A new Super Eagle is all well and good, but when are we going to see the launch of PRS and Mayer's Strat-a-like model, eh?