PRS unveils CE 24 Smokeburst Limited electric guitars

PRS has announced the CE 24 Smokeburst Limited, a limited-edition run of electric guitars with unique satin nitro finishes.

As well as US 85/15 pickups, these Maryland, USA-built models also come equipped with ebony fingerboards to avoid pesky CITES wrangles.

Five finishes are available: Faded Purple Smokeburst, Faded Grey Black Smokeburst, Faded Jade Smokeburst, Faded Fire Red Smokeburst and Faded Blue Smokeburst.

Just 200 guitars will be produced for Europe, and are available now for the same price as the existing CE 24, namely £1,999.

See PRS Guitars Europe for more info.