PRS made a silver finish Silver Sky guitar especially for the Superbowl

The guitar was played by Rob Gueringer during the Dre Dre, Snoop Dog and Eminem performance

In addition to the big West Coast hip hop names and Anderson .Paak on drums at last night's Superbowl halftime performance, guitar fans may have spotted PRS artist Rob Gueringer playing something unique; a silver Silver Sky electric guitar!

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Gueringer was guitarist for Dre Dre's performance featuring Eminem, 50 Cent, Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J Blige. And a special performance of Emimen's Lose Yourself demanded a special guitar from PRS.

The guitar giant confirmed it had made the finish especially in a post on Instagram. But who knows, maybe this could become a production option for the John Mayer signature model?

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 