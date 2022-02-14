PRS made a silver finish Silver Sky guitar especially for the Superbowl

In addition to the big West Coast hip hop names and Anderson .Paak on drums at last night's Superbowl halftime performance, guitar fans may have spotted PRS artist Rob Gueringer playing something unique; a silver Silver Sky electric guitar!

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Gueringer was guitarist for Dre Dre's performance featuring Eminem, 50 Cent, Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J Blige. And a special performance of Emimen's Lose Yourself demanded a special guitar from PRS.

A post shared by PRS Guitars (@prsguitars) A photo posted by on

The guitar giant confirmed it had made the finish especially in a post on Instagram. But who knows, maybe this could become a production option for the John Mayer signature model?