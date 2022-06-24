PRS Guitars and Mark Lettieri announce limited edition pop-up shop

Continuing their collaboration with electric guitar wizard Mark Lettieri, PRS has opened a new pop-up shop (opens in new tab) on their website offering a selection of clothing and accessories endorsed by the signature artist.

One of the most prominent guitar players around, Lettieri is best known for his experimental fretwork with jazzers Snarky Puppy.

A respected composer and producer in his own right, the Grammy-winning guitarist has also teamed up with Vulfpeck guitar luminary Cory Wong to form the Fearless Flyers.

PRS Fiore

Last year, Lettieri partnered with PRS for whom he serves as a demonstrator and clinician in order to create his signature model solidbody, the Fiore (opens in new tab).

“Talking to Paul and talking to the team there, they really made me feel welcome and made me understand that they know how to build a damn guitar,” Lettieri told Guitarist (opens in new tab).

“I’m not a guitar builder, I’m just a guitar player. So, I know what I hear in my head and what I need to get out with my hands. But Paul can explain it technically to me.”

Mirroring the tasteful design of his PRS signature model is a small range of apparel including a full-zip hoodie, raglan tee, and knitted beanie.

Each item of clothing features the unique ‘flower’ logo present on the truss rod cover of the PRS Fiore. (Fact: the logo was designed by Lettieri’s mother!)

Also included in the pop-up shop is a selection of PRS gear chosen by Lettieri. This includes the handy PRS Guitars Rechargeable Clip-On Tuner, the essential PRS Guitars Care Kit, sturdy PRS Signature Cables, and the same set of strings used to set up every brand new PRS Fiore: the PRS Signature 10-46 Strings.

Click here (opens in new tab) to browse the PRS Fiore pop-up shop.

For more information on Lettieri’s Fiore signature model head on over to PRS (opens in new tab).