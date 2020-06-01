More

Vulfpeck and The Fearless Flyers' Cory Wong: Why I love my… Fender Highway One Stratocaster

By

A beautifully relic'd funk workhorse guitar

More Cory Wong

(Image credit: Galen Higgins)

Cory Wong's 5 top tips for guitarists

Before it was discontinued, the Highway One Strat series was the most affordable American-made Strat electric guitar Fender made. So they're understandably desirable on the second hand market. 

That's also due to the fact Highway One models also have a nitro finish – so they age wonderfully.  

But even apart from that, Cory Wong's 2002 model has proved itself to be a trusted tone machine in his solo work and output with Vulfpeck and the Fearless Flyers. 

In the video above he explains why his used $300 model has proved to be such a bargain, and why he upgraded the pickups

For more on Cory Wong, head over to corywongmusic.com