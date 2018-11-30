PRS goes maple on maple with new limited-edition SE Custom guitars

PRS has announced a limited run of SE Custom ‘Maple on Maple’ electric guitars.

Based on the latest SE specs, these new models feature rock-maple fingerboards with rather snazzy-looking black bird inlays.

Available models include the SVN, Custom 22 Semi-Hollow, Custom 24, Custom 24 Floyd Rose and Custom 24 Lefty.

Five finishes are on offer, arranged as follow…

Custom 22 Semi-Hollow: Vintage Sunburst, Grey Black

Custom 24: Vintage Sunburst, Grey Black, Whale Blue, Purple Burst, Fire Red

Custom 24 Lefty: Vintage Sunburst, Grey Black

Custom 24 Floyd Rose: Grey Black

Custom SVN: Grey Black, Purple Burst

Best of all, these models are available at the same price as the existing versions - but you’d better act fast if you want one; these guitars are part of a limited run in Europe only.

See PRS Guitars Europe for more.