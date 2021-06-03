Protection Racket unveils case for Yamaha EAD10 and DTX modules

Yamaha’s EAD10 drum module and trigger/mic combination has taken the hybrid drumming world by storm since its release, thanks to its simplistic approach towards unlocking a whole world of creative sounds, recording and processing all in one go. Now, UK drum case manufacturer, Protection Racket has made transporting your EAD10 even easier with the DTXP00700 - a brand new case designed for the Yamaha EAD10 and other Yamaha modules.

Inside, the case is sectioned-off with Velcro foam dividers, giving you plenty of space for your EAD10 (although other modules will also fit), its sensor, power supply, additional triggers and associated cables/accessories, while the front of the case also features an additional outer pocket for even more storage.

The case measures 40x40x15cm, and features the same robust manufacturing we’re used to seeing from PR: a durable and water resistant 600 Denier polyester outer covering; 8mm dual-foam padding (5mm on the inside, 3mm harder foam on the outside); synthetic fleece interior and premium YKK zips. As usual, there’s also a covered-foam carrying handle and silicone luggage tags with ID card for you to add your ID to the case too.

The Protection Racket DTXP00700 EAD10/DTX case is available now, priced £59.