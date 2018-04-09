Propellerhead Waves hello to a Waldorf-inspired edition of its Layers Rack Extension

Propellerhead has released a new edition of its Layers Rack Extension that emulates the Waldorf Wave synthesizer. This includes four layers of samples from the classic ‘90s instrument, as well as effects, sequencing capabilities and modulation options.

“With four separate layers of pristine audio samples featuring the sounds of the legendary Waldorf Wave synthesizer, Layers Wave Edition is designed to inspire musicians,” reckons Lukas Lyrestam, Propellerhead Product Manager. “Layers Wave Edition offers the flexibility to sculpt your own sound or instantly access hundreds of patches that were designed by expert sound designers.”

If you tire of the presets, Layers Wave Edition is also designed to make it easy to create your own.

You can find out more about Layers Wave Edition on the Propellerhead Software website. It costs $99/€99.