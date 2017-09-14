Propellerhead’s new Rack Extension lets you Layer classic ‘80s and ‘90s synth samples

Synth fans continue to fascinated by all things retro, and now Propellerhead is seeking to satisfy Reason users’ desire for ‘80s and ‘90s synth sounds with its Layers Quadrasonic Sample Player.

Available as a Rack Extension, this is a virtual sample collection of vintage synths, which can be layered and sculpted to create new sounds. Propellerhead turned to the likes of the Alesis Andromeda A6, Roland Juno-60, Jupiter-4, Korg Poly-800, Moog Prodigy, Waldorf Microwave and Oberheim Matrix when compiling the samples, and you also get effects, modulation features and a step sequencer for each of the four available layers. A set of patches comes included, or you can create your own.

Layers is available now priced at $69/€69, with the price rising to $99/€99 at the start of October. Find out more on the Propellerhead Software website.