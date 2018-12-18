Propellerhead says that the Complex-1 modular is “one of the most ambitious synths we’ve ever made”

With Reason, Propellerhead Software was doing the virtual patch cable thing before pretty much anyone else, so it seems entirely fitting that it’s launched Complex-1, a modular synth that comes in Rack Extension format.

Promising to bring “the quirks, freedom and sonic depth of modular synthesis to your Reason Rack,” Complex-1 has a 4x oversampled synthesis engine and a freely routable signal and modulation path. It’s a ready-made playground for those who are schooled in the art of modular synthesis, but if you’re less knowledgable you can start with the 150+ patches that come included, using them as starting points for further sonic exploration.

“Propellerhead makes a lot of different instruments for different types of music makers,” said Mattias Häggström Gerdt, Product Manager. “For synth lovers, Complex-1 is one of the most ambitious synths we’ve ever made. Whether you’re deep into the modular world or you simply love trying new things, Complex-1 offers a whole new palette of sounds to Reason for endless sonic possibilities.”

Complex-1’s modules are inspired by both Don Buchla’s West Coast style and Bob Moog’s school of thought, and can be combined to create unique sounds. And, of course, you can hook the synth up to the rest of the Reason rack using CV.

You can buy Complex-1 now from the Propellerhead Store for $99/£89/€99. It’s also available on Propellerhead’s rent-to-own scheme for $9.99/€9.99 a month.