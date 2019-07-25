Propellerhead puts Processed Pianos in Reason with a new Rack Extension

Propellerhead has taken its Reason Pianos ReFill and packed it into a Rack Extension, but there’s slightly more to Processed Pianos - as the new RE is known - than that.

The instrument also comes with a new interface and sound design engine that includes a microphone blending matrix and a custom selection of creative effects. The theory is that, with these features, you can take your piano sounds way beyond the norm.

To help you with your creative endeavours, you can blend three piano sources; all three instruments (Steinway D, Steinway K and Yamaha C7) were sampled from multiple angles using six different sets of microphones. How you mix and match these is up to you, though you do get 50 patches that are suitable for use in multiple genres to get you started.