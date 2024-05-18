U got to book: To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Purple Rain, Airbnb is giving you the chance to stay in Prince’s house from the movie

Prince certainly wasn’t averse to talking about his bedroom antics in his songs, and now Airbnb is giving you the chance to channel some of the great man’s nighttime energy by staying in the house that served as his home in the 1984 movie Purple Rain, in which he played The Kid.

To be clear, Prince never actually lived in the house in real life, but he did purchase it in 2015, and it played a prominent role in the film. The semi-autobiographical movie depicts not only The Kid’s desire to make it to the top of the Minneapolis music scene and win the love of Apollonia, but also his difficult home life.

We’re told that those who stay at the house - which has been freshly renovated and can be booked as part of Airbnb’s Icons program - will be able to “immerse themselves in experiences mirroring The Kid’s onscreen Purple Rain life.”

Stays will be hosted by fellow Purple Rain stars and Prince’s Revolution bandmates Wendy and Lisa (we’re guessing that they won’t actually be there in person to bring you your starfish and early morning coffee) and guests will be able to listen to Prince rarities and take a private tour of the house.

This will be filled with a selection of his personal items - and yes, you will be able to sleep in Prince/The Kid’s bedroom, presumably under some kind of raspberry duvet.

Bookings at the Prince house will follow the annual Paisley Park Celebration, which will take place between June 20-24 in the grounds of his former Minneapolis studio complex. This will feature performances from The Revolution, the New Power Generation (another of Prince’s bands) and Morris Day, who played Prince’s musical and love rival in Purple Rain.

Purple Rain’s 40th anniversary is also being marked by the release of a new 4K version of the film, which will be released on 24 June. There’s also a new celebratory book - Prince and Purple Rain: 40 Years - which will land on 20 June.