PreSonus’s Studio 2|4 is a compact and affordable USB-C audio interface

PreSonus has added to its line-up of audio interfaces with the Studio 2|4, a USB-C model that’ll appeal to producers whose I/O reqiurements are relatively modest.

Capable of making recordings up to 24-bit/192kHz, the Studio 2|4 rocks XMAX-L solid-state preamps and what are said to be high-end converters. It comes in an all-metal enclosure so should be able to stand up to life on the road.

On the front you’ll find a pair of combo mic/instrument/line inputs with +48V phantom power. Low-latency direct monitoring can be dialed in with a Mixer knob, and there are LED meters for input and output levels. Round the back, the USB-C port is joined by balanced 1/4-inch TRS, line-level main outputs (a front-panel dial enables you to set levels for these). There’s MIDI I/O, too, while both USB-C-to-C and USB-C-to-A cables come in the box.

Shipping with Studio One Artist, a slimmed-down version of PreSonus’s DAW, the Studio 2|4 has a street price of $149.95 and is available now. Find out more on the PreSonus website.