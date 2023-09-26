PreSonus Studio One 6.5 adds Dolby Atmos integration, but the real big news could be a new DAW file-swapping format

PreSonus has dropped the latest iteration of Studio One, version 6.5, and with it comes a slew of updates for spatial audio with Dolby Atmos at their heart. You can now record, edit, mix and monitor up to 9.1.6 channels.

The Dolby Atmos renderer is now natively integrated into the multi-channel mixing workflow and there’s also a parallel headphone output for Binaural monitoring.

To further aid you in your multi-channel projects, version 6.5 also comes with a new Surround Panner and Dolby Atmos Object Panner, with support for 3rd-party panner plugins also included.

The power of your machine will dictate how smoothly all the object panning and rendering works. At a recent demo, we got to have a look at the new renderer and panner in action; they ran quite smoothly on an Intel-based Mac and we were assured of even slicker results with Apple Silicon machines.

While spatial audio is the headlining act for this update, there’s another gem on the spec sheet that might pique the interest of all producers. A new open-source, agnostic DAW project file-sharing format, appropriately called DAWproject, aims to provide users with the ability to share entire DAW projects across different digital audio workstations.

The idea is that an entire project, audio and all, can be packaged up, compressed and shared easily. Where DAWproject differs from existing standard MIDI and AAF formats is that your project automation, third-party plugin settings, generic channel strip settings, clips and scenes are also added.

As it stands, DAWproject is currently available to Bitwig and PreSonus users but the hope is that other developers will follow suit. Not wanting to sound hyperbolic, but it does have the potential to be a game-changer for producers and artists working across different workstations. Needless to say, we can't wait to see how it works.

Check out this full list of features currently supported with Bitwig Studio.

(Image credit: Bitwig)

PreSonus Studio One 6.5 is available now as a free update for version 6 perpetual license holders as well as current Studio One+ members. For more information head over to the PreSonus website.

Full list of new features in Studio One 6.5

Recording and Mixing Spatial audio recording, editing and mixing with mixing and monitoring layouts up to 9.1.6 channels Dolby Atmos Renderer natively integrated Parallel headphone output for Binaural monitoring in Dolby Atmos NEW Surround Panner and Dolby Atmos Object Panner Support for 3rd-party Panner Plug-ins Surround Panner in Sends Extended export/mixdown for multichannel audio Dolby Atmos (ADM) export with multiple simultaneous downmix formats Extended audio I/O setup Dolby Atmos Renderer remote panel in Mixer



Plug-ins and Instruments Updated plug-in set with multichannel support Speaker mapping for native and 3rd-party plug-ins Flanger/Phaser with additional surround modes Surround Chorus Updated Mix Tool with multichannel level controls, Mute and Solo options NEW Surround Delay NEW OpenAir 2 convolution reverb with location images New impulse response library with true 7.1.4 HDIRs IR Maker supports up to 9.1.6 for capturing custom impulse responses Improved Bitcrusher



Arrangement and Editing Loop length tooltip shows loop length in ruler timebase Drag & Drop copying of plug-ins in Inspector New commands for “Write Automation to Start/End” Tab through automation lanes when renaming Legato command extends note events to Part end



Score Editor Display chords from Chord Track Rhythm Slashes Custom string tunings Display and edit guitar bends Tablature Rhythmic Display Reset option for Drum Maps Reworked Text Editor for Lyrics



Mastering ARA plug-in support on Project Page



Browser Merge option for multichannel audio files



Start Page New “Mix in Surround” Smart Template Interactive Dolby Atmos tutorial

