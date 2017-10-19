PreSonus has blown-up the FaderPort to twice the size and announced a new 16-channel version

It’s been just over a year since PreSonus launched the FaderPort 8 , and the USB 2.0 production mix controller is now set to offer double the DAW control.

As the name suggests, the FaderPort 16 provides full level, solo, and mute control over 16 channels at once. The 16 touch-sensitive, motorised, 100mm faders are joined by 89 buttons covering over 100 different functions, along with 16 digital scribble strips, each providing visual feedback.

The tactile control surface affords a ton of functionality to aid mixing and production duties, including: fast zooming in on audio files for editing; adjustment of the click-track tempo with a simple tap; and the option to modify plugin parameters and manage auxiliary mixes. And, of course, you can control the levels of individual tracks.

The Session Navigator returns in the new model - this enables you to access the same eight "mission-critical" functions at the touch of a button.

Predictably, there’s full compatibility with PreSonus’s’ own Studio One DAW. The unit comes bundled with the Artist edition and also includes support for the Mackie Control and HUI protocols, which should mean that pretty much all the other DAWs covered, too.

The FaderPort 16 is expected to be available at PreSonus dealers in late November 2017 at a street price of $999.95. For more information, please head over to the PreSonus website .

FaderPort 16 features