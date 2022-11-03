You can now customise your Spark amp with personalised speaker covers

Our gear is personal to us, and Positive Grid has expanded that idea to its Spark practice amps in a big way; you can now design your own custom cover with its Spark x You (opens in new tab) service.

Select from Positive Grid's huge array of images, patterns and colours, or upload your own photo or image; your band's logo, or even your own face!

(Image credit: Positive Grid)

'Each grille is carefully prepared by hand and precisely printed in vivid color by state-of-the-art printers using durable materials that preserve sonic transparency,' states Positive Grid. And the service caters for both the Spark 40 and Spark Mini amps.

Spark x You is available now in the US but customers are advised to check the Positive Grid site for additional regions as they're added in the future. Existing Spark and Spark Mini owners can personalise their design and purchase a custom grille now. New customers have the option to purchase a personalised grille with a Spark amp.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Positive Grid ) (Image credit: Positive Grid )

It sounds like a great gift idea to us and the following prices include shipping too:



Custom grille for Spark 40 (opens in new tab) - $35

Custom grille for Spark Mini (opens in new tab) - $25



Check out the early Black Friday deals on Spark amps (opens in new tab) or visit Positive Grid (opens in new tab) for full details and prices on amp and custom grille packages.