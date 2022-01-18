Positive Grid’s Riff is a USB audio interface designed for guitarists

Positive Grid has introduced Riff, a new guitarist-friendly USB audio interface that’s designed to be used in combination with the company’s Bias FX 2 modelling software.

In terms of connectivity, this is pretty straightforward, with just a single 1/4-inch instrument input and 1/4-inch stereo and 1/8-inch headphone outputs. Riff operates at 24-bit/96kHz resolution and has 114dB dynamic range.

Riff has a few tricks up its sleeve beyond this, though. There’s Auto Gain, meaning that the input level is automatically adjusted, and three preamp emulations are built into the hardware. These are designed to add warmth, an analogue boost or overdrive.

As you’d expect, Riff also enables you to control features in the Bias FX 2 software (these can be user-assigned). There’s a nice large display to provide visual feedback, with a pushable knob enabling you to choose tones and make settings.

Other features include Direct Monitor Blend, which gives you zero-latency tracking, and compatibility with both PC/Mac and iOS (USB and Lightning cables are included).

The Riff Starter set has a regular price of $179, though this is currently available for $99. This includes the interface and Bias FX 2 LE; if you want access to more amps, effects and features, you can pay an additional $59 to upgrade to Bias FX 2 Standard, or $179 to get Bias FX 2 Elite.