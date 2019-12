Positive Grid has announced a free update for its BIAS Head, Rack and Amp, adding reverb functionality.

Nine different reverb types have been added, with control over reverb type, decay time and mix, damping, lo- and hi-cut filters, plus dwell.

The feature was highly demanded by users of the amps, which already offer the ability to experiment with components in the virtual amp circuit.

Positive Grid’s reverb functionality is available to download now for BIAS Head, Rack and Amp users.