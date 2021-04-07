Plugin Boutique offers a massive 99% off the SoundSpot Producers Bundle: bag 5 epic plugins for only $8/£5

If you are anything like us, you probably have a hard drive full of plugins already - most of which you can't remember what they do - but with these discounts, we’re sure you’ll find room for a few more. For a limited time Plugin Boutique is offering a staggering 99% off the Soundspot Producers Bundle .

This versatile plugin bundle includes the popular Union, NEVO, Velo 2, Oracle and Axis for only $8/£5. With a saving of around $782/£570 this deal is a no-brainer. You get to add that secret sauce to elevate your mixes, and you probably have enough money down the back of the sofa to pay for it. This offer is available for a limited time, so be quick, as you only have until 18 April to grab a bargain.

Check out more of the latest Plugin Boutique deals

99% off SoundSpot Producers Bundle

Plugin Boutique is currently offering this exclusive, limited-time bundle that contains SoundSpot's Union, NEVO, Velo 2, Oracle and Axis plugins for only $8/£5. That’s a massive $782/£570 discount! View Deal

Below we take a quick look at each plugin in the bundle.

Union Wavetable Synthesizer

This unique wavetable synthesizer creates harmonically rich and deep sounds with a single click of a button. Featuring up to 32 voices of unison per oscillator, spectral anti-aliasing, two main analogue-style oscillators, a wavetable generator oscillator and 9 FX modules based on SoundSpot's post-processing range, this is a must-have for any producer.

NEVO Serial Clipper

Expand your sonic horizons with the NEVO Serial Clipper. This 16-band soft clipper and a single-band hard clipper is perfect for controlling peaks when either mastering audio or enhancing your virtual instruments.

Velo2 Limiter

This intuitive and easy to navigate brick wall limiter is a studio staple. Featuring adaptive release control, four style settings, transient control, real-time RMS display and a real-time reduction display, it's a must-have for any home studio. Whether you're mastering dance music or hard-hitting rock 'n' roll, the Velo2 will keep up with you.

Oracle Algoverb

All great producers and audio engineers will tell you how important it is to have a solid, reliable reverb. A rich reverb can tie a whole mix together and add a sense of depth to any track. The Oracle Algoverb features stereo imaging controls for accurate placement in the stereo field, an analogue-style compressor with visual waveform feedback and a bandpass filter to sculpt the sound and remove unwanted frequencies. This is a one-stop-shop reverb plugin, perfect for any home producer.

Axis

Axis combines two popular Soundspot products - the MSW1 and Propane. This incredibly powerful multiband plugin features an intuitive, easy to navigate user interface, individual compressor, imager and metering module per band, simultaneous upwards and downward compression and parallel compression mixing.