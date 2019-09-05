Plogue’s Chipsynth MD puts the Sega Genesis sound chip in a plugin

Plogue isn’t the first company to emulate the sound chip found in the Sega Mega Drive/Genesis console, but given its strong pedigree in the chiptune market, its new Chipsynth MD plugin is still guaranteed to get a warm reception.

This features a carefully reverse-engineered version of the OPN2 chip that was found in Sega’s classic 16-bit machine, meaning that you’ve got a 4-operator FM synth to play with.

This isn’t Game Over though, as Plogue then hit the Continue button during the development process and combined this emulation with a SN76489-compatible square wave core (SPSG), and crunchy sample playback of the sort that you’d have heard back in the ‘90s.

Oh, and it multiplied all of this by six, enabling you to create beefy multi-layer patches. You even get a VGM file player so that you can listen to your favourite vintage video game soundtracks.