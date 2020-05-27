Pioneer DJ’s new rekordbox update makes it easy avoid vocal clashes in your mixes

Pioneer DJ has unveiled rekordbox 6.0.1, the latest version of its music management and mixing software, and there are several notable improvements.

First up, there’s a new algorithm with “AI tech” that uses “deep learning” to isolate the occurrence of vocals in tracks. This means that, simply by looking at the waveform, you’ll know where and when vocals will drop, meaning you can easily avoid mix-ruining clashes.

There’s also support for Beatsource LINK, the new technology that enables compatibility with the Beatsource music streaming service. Beatsource tracks can be mixed alongside music from your existing rekordbox library, and you can also store them in your rekordbox offline locker (subscription required).

Finally, you can now set playlists to Auto Upload when using the Cloud Library Sync in the Creative Plan. This means that, when tracks are added to a playlist, you know that they’ll automatically be uploaded to the cloud for use across multiple devices.