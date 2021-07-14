These 2 picking workouts will improve your timing and technique

Guitar lessons: Our picking technique is easy to overlook and take for granted – but it's fundamental. We're honing in on two areas that will give you a valuable workout that will pay dividends with your playing.

1. Spirited arpeggios

Loosely inspired by Radiohead’s Street Spirit, this Am-C-G-Am progression looks easy but the arpeggios provide a tough picking workout.

No surprises, then, first try picking down up down up – probably the most important picking method of all. Alternatively, try the pattern shown below bar 1, which you can apply throughout.

2. Dogged riffing

What’s tough about combining single notes and chords? Pick control, that’s what! Here in our Snarky Puppy-inspired riff you’ll be switching between precise single-note picking and a wider strumming motion.

Aim to keep your strumming movements small and efficient to make it easier to return to single notes.