Physical Audio upgrades its Preparation physical modelling synth with extra effects, LFOs and a new modelled object

Physical Audio has released a new version of its physical modelling synth plugin Preparation, a "ground-up rewrite" of its predecessor that incorporates new features such as a dynamic fret object, dual LFOs and a considerable collection of effects.

Preparation is a physical modelling synth, using complex algorithms to model acoustic sounds produced by the manipulation of physical objects; in Preparation's case, the plugin emulates the sound of strings and bars, augmented with a rattle that connects them or a dynamic fret that sits underneath.

The plugin's virtual strings can be plucked, bowed or excited using external audio routed in via sidechain and offer a variety of parameters for sound-shaping, including sustain, tone, inharmonicity, and non-linearity. The rattle and the new dynamic fret object have been kitted out with new controllable properties for enhanced tweakability.

Preparation's two LFOs can be hooked up with these parameters for modulation, or can be used to modulate its extensive range of effects, which has been expanded to include tremolo, phaser, wah, distortion, drive, and a filter, alongside EQ, compressor, delay and reverb.

The synth is MPE-compatible, so if you own an MPE-equipped controller you'll be able to manipulate parameters such as pluck and bow force, position and glide in real-time.

Preparation is available now at a discounted price of $59/£48 for macOS and Windows in AU/VST3/AAX formats. Owners of Preparation's first version can upgrade for a half-price discount.

Find out more on Physical Audio's website.