Peter Frampton’s Epiphone Les Paul Custom Pro and '1964' Texan acoustic come alive

Epiphone has announced a pair of signature models for rock legend Peter Frampton - the Ltd Ed Les Paul Custom Pro and ‘1964’ Texan acoustic.

The Les Paul is based on Frampton’s 1954 ‘Phenix’ Les Paul - as seen on the cover of iconic live album Frampton Comes Alive - and comes in two versions: the Premium Outfit ($1,199) with hand-signed certificate of authenticity and premium hardcase is limited to 200 guitars; the guitar-only version ($899) is limited to 900.

Frampton’s LP comes equipped with a weight-relieved mahogany body, two ProBucker and a single Ceramic Pro open-coil humbuckers, an ebony fretboard and gold Grover Rotomatic machineheads.

Intriguingly, the Ceramic Pro middle pickup is always on, but has its own volume control to be blended in or turned off; the three-way selector selects between neck or bridge as per regular LPs.

Of course, Frampton’s original was famously lost in a plane crash back in 1980, but resurfaced in 2012 - he told us the full story last year.

Ltd Ed Peter Frampton ‘1964’ Texan

Based on Frampton’s own Texan acoustic, this Epi is available in a 100-unit Premium Outfit ($1,199), with hand-signed certificate of authenticity and premium hardcase, plus an LR Bass DS-ELE two-pickup system - the same as Frampton uses on stage.

A guitar-only version ($899) features the LR Baggs EAS-VTC pickup system and is limited to 500 guitars.

Both incarnations feature a solid spruce top, Schaller M6 machineheads, and the same rare Vintageburst finish found on Frampton’s original.

It also packs a mahogany neck, pau ferro fingerboard and 1960s SlimTaper C-profile neck.

For more info, head over to Epiphone.