How Peter Frampton lost and then recovered his legendary Gibson Les Paul Custom

“For the next few years it was very hard for me to find a guitar that I liked. My ’55 Strat, which I used for Show Me The Way, also went. It’s like a pair of old shoes, you know? It’s horrible when you put that new pair on.

I got an email one day and I opened it up and there’s a dozen photos of my guitar, the original Phoenix... I must have screamed so loud

“When I moved to Nashville in the 90s, Gibson got together with me and for a year we planned on doing a Peter Frampton Les Paul Custom, which is very, very good, and we’ve sold more than a thousand of them now over the last 10 to 12 years. I was playing them on stage and people would come up to me and say, ‘So is that the one?’ and I’d say, ‘No, but it’s close!’

“I got an email one day and I opened it up and there’s a dozen photos of my guitar, the original Phoenix. I mean, I must have screamed so loud, I couldn’t believe it. It was from someone in Holland who was friends with someone from South America and so we found out what happened.

“There were about three or four guitars that were not damaged badly at all and someone decided they would be much safer at his house, and then he decided they would be much safer if he sold them to other people! I don’t know what happened. I had a ’63 Precision Bass, I had my ’55 [Strat] and I had a white Les Paul that I used in the Sgt Pepper’s movie and they were all sold.

Whoever owned it sold it to someone who lived on the island of Curaçao, which is about 40 miles off the coast of Caracas. The guy just put it away and didn’t really do anything with it until his son became a teenager, wanted to play music and had always seen this guitar in terrible shape and said, ‘Dad, is it okay if I take it to someone to get them to make it playable?’ So he said, ‘Yeah, go ahead.’ Wrong!”